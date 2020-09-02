Mariah Carey says she had a brief romantic relationship with New York Yankees great Derek Jeter during her troubled 1993-97 marriage to music mogul Tommy Mottola, and that two of her songs are about the celebrated shortstop and team captain. After confirming the rumored fling in her new memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" — describing their first kiss atop the roof of Jeter's apartment building, where they drank Moët Champagne, she wore a leather Chanel skirt and the rain and humidity curled her hair — the 51-year-old global pop star says in the new issue of New York magazine that she still recalls that kiss vividly.

"Of course I do! I can never forget that moment," the Huntington-born and Greenlawn-raised Carey told the magazine. "I mean, it's not like it was some intensely deep, intellectually stimulating — again, it was a great moment," she said, shifting gears mid-sentence, "and it happened in a divine way because it helped me get past living there, in Sing Sing, under those rules and regulations." Carey has frequently compared her former home with what Mottola — whom she called controlling — with the infamous Sing Sing Correctional Facility state prison in Ossining, New York.

Carey also confirmed that the kiss became the basis for her song "The Roof," in the 1997 album "Butterfly," on which she sings about misty rain on "that warm November night" with "My inner voice resounding / Begging me to turn away / But I just had to see your face to feel alive … And so we finished the Moët / And started feeling liberated … And then you softly pressed your lips to mine / And feelings surfaced I'd suppressed."

Additionally, Carey said "My All" from the same album concerned the memory of a night she and Jeter spent together in Puerto Rico. "I'd give my all to have / Just one more night with you," she sings. "I'd risk my life to feel / Your body next to mine / 'Cause I can't go on / Living in the memory of our song."

Carey subsequently married singer-actor Nick Cannon, 39, in 2008. The couple had twins Moroccan and Monroe, 9, before separating in 2014 and subsequently divorcing. Jeter, 46, married model Hannah Davis, 30, in 2015, and they have two daughters.

Henry Holt & Company announced in July that the singer's "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," from the publisher's Andy Cohen Books imprint, will come out Sept. 29.