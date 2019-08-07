TODAY'S PAPER
Mariah Carey, Hillary Clinton exchange backstage photos after Barbra Streisand's MSG concert

Mariah Carey, seen in 2018, and Hillary Clinton, in a 2018 photo, met up at Barbra Streisand's Madison Square Garden concert last weekend. Photo Credit: Composite:Getty Images / Matthew Simmons, left, and Getty Images for Glamour / Cindy Ord

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Hillary Clinton and Mariah Carey have exchanged backstage photos of each other from Barbra Streisand's Madison Square Garden last weekend.

"An honor to meet President Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton!" pop star Carey, 50, tweeted Monday with a smiley-face emoji, jokingly referring to former first lady, former New York senator and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, 71, who won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Hillary Clinton responded Tuesday  with a tweet saying of five-time Grammy Award-winner Carey, who was born in Huntington and raised in Greenlawn, "The honor is ours; it's not every day you meet a queen."

Music and screen legend Streisand, 77, also gave social-media props to the Clintons, captioning an Instagram photo of herself with them, "So honored this brilliant couple attended my concert in New York. The only President in the last 50 years to leave our country with a budget surplus. He also banned assault weapons, which the Republicans then overturned."

She included Carey in a collection of photos of herself posing with concert guests including comedian Billy Crystal, who was raised in Long Beach, and comedian Rosie O'Donnell, a Commack native.

Carey posted a photo of herself backstage with Streisand, writing across her social media, "A LEGEND. Thank you @BarbraStreisand for a magical evening."

