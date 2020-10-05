Mariah Carey's relationship with ex-fiance James Packer was not one for the book, specifically her memoir that came out last week.

In a new interview with U.K. publication The Guardian, the Huntington- and Greenlawn-raised singer opened up about her relationship with the Australian billionaire and why he wasn't mentioned in the recently published "The Meaning of Mariah Carey."

"If it was a relationship that mattered, it's in the book. If not, it didn't occur," she said. Carey, 51, then added, "We didn't have a physical relationship, to be honest with you."

The multiple Grammy Award winner Carey and the businessman met in Aspen, Colorado, in 2014 when they were introduced by mutual friend Brett Ratner at a premiere of the movie "Hercules." Their relationship became public in June 2015 when they were seen holding hands during a vacation in Italy. That September, they made their red-carpet debut at the premiere of the screen comedy "The Intern."

The couple became engaged in January 2016, at which time Carey received a 35-carat diamond ring from Packer. She joked "It's so heavy I can't lift my arm up!"

Following their breakup in the fall of 2016, Carey sold the ring for more than $2 million.

In 2017, Packer told The Weekend Australian about his relationship with Carey. "I was at a low point in my personal life," he said. "She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me."