The fast-food giant McDonald's on Monday launched its previously announced new promotion featuring Long Island-native pop star Mariah Carey. The Mariah Menu offers a different free item each day through Christmas Eve with a minimum $1 purchase of another item on the McDonald's app.

"[I]f @mariahcarey retweets this everyone gets a free Big Mac," the corporation's Twitter account posted Monday morning. Carey's account immediately replied, "[Y]ou're welcome," and McDonald's then tweeted, "[O]kay, it happened. everyone gets a free Big Mac in the app … at participating McDonald's."

The Big Mac — the company's signature sandwich, comprising "two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun," as Carey, 52, talked-sang in a TikTok video Monday — already had been the first of the 12 daily items. The remainder includes a bakery item (Wednesday), chicken McNuggets (Thursday), cheeseburger (Friday), sausage McMuffin with egg (Dec. 21) and chocolate chip cookies (Dec. 24), among others.

The Mariah Menu items come in festive packaging "inspired by Mariah's love for the holidays and chic style," McDonald's said in a news release. Five-time Grammy Award winner Carey, who was born in Huntington and raised there and in Melville, Northport and Greenlawn, has made herself synonymous with the season due to her 1994 perennial hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," as well as holiday TV specials, a children’s book and past holiday concert residencies at Beacon Theatre in Manhattan.

McDonald's had announced the promotion on Nov. 10, with Carey explaining in a statement, "Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald's, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles. Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald's with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true."

The company later announced that Carey merchandise would be given out Wednesday and Dec. 21 — respectively, a ski cap emblazoned with her signature and a T-shirt with her signature and a throwback photo of her with a McDonald's meal — to "the first approximately 10,000 people to claim" the premium via the app.