Mariah Carey memoir due in September

Music star Mariah Carey is set to release her long-awaited memoir on Sept. 29.

Henry Holt & Company announced Thursday that "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," from the publisher's Andy Cohen Books imprint, would be "an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom," encompassing the biracial Long Islander's "battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassments, personal failures and phenomenal victories."

The Huntington-born and Greenlawn-raised Carey, 51, who co-wrote with Michaela Angela Davis, will narrate the accompanying Audible audiobook, which the publisher said will interweave "special musical components."

"I have learned that beauty has to flourish in the light," five-time Grammy Award winner Carey wrote on social media Wednesday, quoting the title song of her 1997 hit album "Butterfly.” She added a graphical-text image that read: "It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir. … Though there have been countless stories about me through my career and very public personal life, it's been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a ten-minute television interview."

Carey avowed that, "I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side."

Actresses Holly Robinson Peete and Reese Witherspoon, ballet star Misty Copeland and model Naomi Campbell all wrote congratulatory comments on Carey's Instagram post.



Following rumors in April 2018 that the star was penning her memoirs, Carey confirmed the news on the Nov. 19, 2018 episode of Cohen's Bravo talk show "Watch What Happens Live." Answering a viewer's call-in question about performing with Aretha Franklin at the first "VH1 Divas Live" concert in 1998, Carey began relating an anecdote but then stopped and said, "I don't want to tell the whole story, because I want … I'm working on my memoirs…."

Almost a year later, Carey gave Variety a smattering of details, suggesting one topic would be her 1993 to 1997 marriage to much-older music mogul Tommy Mottola.

"When you're with someone 20-something years older than you, and you're a female, the perception is always going to be this girl's being taken care of," she told the magazine. "No, darling. And they made billions of dollars off my incessant work. I did nothing but make albums," including 10 that reached no. 1 in the 1990s alone. "And I don't want to give you more than you need because I want to save some for my book."

Carey said she also would talk about what she called "the debacle that was 'Glitter,' " her critically and commercially disappointing 2001 movie musical, the soundtrack of which experienced a resurgence in 2018, reaching No. 1 on the iTunes chart."