Mariah Carey's memoir comes out Tuesday, and though most of the attention has focused on her fling with Yankees great Derek Jeter while she was married to record producer Tommy Mottola, the Grammy Award-winning pop diva is equally candid about other aspects of her life, including her often-turbulent childhood on Long Island.

Here are eight things you'll learn about the singer if you read "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" (Andy Cohen Books, 368 pp., $29.99).

She was always on the move. Throughout her childhood, Carey's family moved 13 times. Among the places they settled were Huntington, Greenlawn, Melville and "a tiny, nondescript house" in Northport.

Family life was volatile. Carey, 51, writes that "mini explosions erupted between my mother and my brother daily." Her brother was also known to punch walls — and Carey writes about a nasty scuffle with their father. Not to be outdone, Carey's sister, Alison, once poured hot tea on Mariah.

Her first good hair day. The book's back cover of a 7-year-old Mariah was taken at Jones Beach. Carey, who was self-conscious about her matted tresses, recounts a car ride to the beach in which her brother's friend used his comb to untangle her hair. She also recalls being pulled down by the ocean currents that day. "I was a wreck, but my hair wasn't," Carey writes.

What's in a name? Carey's admiration and identification with Marilyn Monroe is apparent throughout the book. She even imagines that Monroe's first name was the inspiration for her own. Her father set the record straight and told her she was named for the Black Maria, a police van used to transport people to prison.

Being bullied. Carey, whose mother was white and whose father was Black, deals candidly with the prejudice she encountered while growing up. Specifically, she recalls a "Mean Girls"-like moment at a sleepover in Southampton in which she seemed to have been invited only so that the other girls could hurl racial slurs at her.

A life of marital strife. Mottola comes off as a total control freak who once threatened her with a butter knife. During couples therapy, Carey told the therapist "Why can't he just let me go to the spa or to the movies, or do anything? I did nothing wrong!" Her therapist said, "Sweetie, it's not normal. Why are you acting as if you're dealing with a normal situation?"

A Prince of a guy. Carey speaks fondly of numerous divas (Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross) and the divo known as Prince, who gave her "a Bible, bound in deep-brown leather with gold embossed letters." She calls Prince — who died in 2016 at age 57 — "the big brother I never had," whose words of encouragement soothed her after making the megaflop movie "Glitter" (2001).

She loves her "Lambs." Lady Gaga has her "Little Monsters," and Carey has her "Lambs," the name for her fans she acknowledges throughout the book. "I always go to my main source for strength — faith in God," she writes, "but also love from my fans and all the people who didn't give up on their faith in me."