Mariah Carey reveals more details about her memoir

Mariah Carey, who in November teased that she was writing her memoirs, has given a smattering of details about the work-in-progress.

Among the revelations in a new Variety interview, the Greenlawn-born and Huntington-raised Carey, 50, suggested one topic would be her 1993-97 marriage to the much-older music mogul Tommy Mottola. "When you're with someone 20-something years older than you, and you're a female, the perception is always going to be this girl's being taken care of," she told the magazine. "No, darling. And they made billions of dollars off my incessant work. I did nothing but make albums. And I don't want to give you more than you need because I want to save some for my book."

She also plans to talk about her critically and commercially disappointing 2001 movie-musical "Glitter," the soundtrack of which experienced a resurgence last year, reaching No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

Asked about significant junctures in her career, the five-time Grammy winner referred to the film. "The debacle that was 'Glitter,' which everybody can read about in the book, because it's a real moment we're getting into. And by the way, #JusticeforGlitter with my fans."

Without naming a publisher, Carey said she expects the book to be released next year. "I just extended it a little bit, because I want to be really, really happy with it. So 2020 for sure, but not early 2020."

Following rumors in April 2018 that the star was penning her memoirs, Carey confirmed the news on the Nov. 19, 2018, episode of the Bravo talk show "Watch What Happens Live." Answering a viewer's call-in question about Carey performing with Aretha Franklin at the first "VH1 Divas Live" concert in 1998, she related an anecdote about herself and the Queen of Soul before stopping and saying, "I don't want to tell the whole story, because I want — I'm working on my memoirs and I want people to, y'know."