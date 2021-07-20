Ten-year-old Monroe Cannon, one of Long Island-raised music star Mariah Carey's two children, is starring in a commercial for the children's apparel maker OshKosh B'gosh.

Carey's daughter appears as part of brand's "Today Is Someday" back-to-school campaign, which previewed Tuesday online with three 30-second spots respectively spotlighting Carey, the late heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, and rappers André 3000 and Big Boi of the hip-hop duo Outkast. Scripted in conjunction with the living stars, the commercials posit those celebrities as children — played, in Carey's case, by her real-life child — expressing inspiring inner monologues.

"Someday, it's going to be different," says a voice appearing to be Monroe's in the Carey commercial, where the girl in a gray limbo set watches a butterfly, writes on a pad, dances, stands defiantly, and sings into a make-believe microphone. "The melodies that live in my head, someday they'll live at the top of the charts," the narration continues. "The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts."

The monologue goes on to say, "Artist of the year, artist of the decade, artist of the millennium. But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How's that for a daydream?" The spot ends with graphical text reading, "Mariah Carey, 1980. OshKosh, 2021."

"As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams," said Carey, 52, in a statement. "Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts. We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path." Carey has twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband, entertainer and "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon.

Carey, who was born in Huntington and raised there and in Melville, Northport and Greenlawn, has not separately commented on social media.

The spots were directed by Middle Island-raised Stefon Bristol, 33, a Spike Lee protégé who earned an associate degree from Suffolk County Community College in 2008 before going on to receive his bachelor's at Morehouse College and an MFA in 2016 from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

"Very thankful to have my first commercial campaign experience with @oshkoshkids," Bristol wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Monroe Cannon was a phenome for channeling her mother! Graceful, energetic and magnetic! Thank you, Ms. @MariahCarey for allowing us to work with her."

The filmmaker, who directed the 2019 Netflix science-fiction movie "See You Yesterday," added on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, "Being able to direct Mariah Carey's daughter is so dope! And yes Mariah herself was on set."