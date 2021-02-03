Mariah Carey's sister has sued the pop-music icon, alleging emotional distress over claims in the singer's recently published memoir.

In a "summons with notice" filed Monday in New York County Supreme Court in Manhattan, Alison A. Carey, 59, seeks a response to a demand for "no less than $1.25 million compensation for the intentional infliction of immense emotional distress caused by defendant's heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant's already profoundly damaged older sister," one of Mariah Carey's two siblings.

Since the September publication of "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," Alison "has become severely depressed … and now struggles, after a long time clean, with alcohol abuse," the court filing states.

Alison Carey, who has acknowledged decades of drug abuse and has been arrested multiple times for prostitution, says in the filing that she suffers from PTSD and other issues including a brain injury inflicted by an intruder during a mid-2010s home invasion. Despite Mariah Carey, 51, having "been quoted as saying [Alison] is 'damaged' and 'very broken,' " the star nonetheless has "used her status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister, generating sensational headlines … to promote sales of her book," the suit charges.

In the chapter "Dandelion Tea," Mariah Carey, who was born in Huntington and raised there and in Melville, Northport and Greenlawn, writes that, "Through the years, both my sister and brother [Morgan]have put me on the chopping block, sold lies to any gossip rag or trashy website that would buy or listen. They have attacked me for decades. But when I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinkie nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns and tried to sell me out to a pimp."

Responding to that specific passage, Alison Carey says in the court document, "Defendant presented no evidence to substantiate these serious allegations; plaintiff disputes them."

In an Oprah Winfrey interview last year, five-time Grammy Award-winner Carey said of her siblings, "We don't even really know each other," adding, "By the time I got into the world, they had already been damaged, in my opinion."

The reasons for that damage, the filing claims, includes mother Patricia Carey forcing the preteen Alison "to attend terrifying middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifice and sexual activity."

The filing gives Mariah Carey 20 days to respond.

The singer's representatives did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.