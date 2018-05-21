TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Evening
67° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Restaurant group negotiating to buy out Mario Batali

Chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in

Chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. Photo Credit: AP/Brent N. Clarke

By The Associated Press
Print

The restaurant group co-owned by Mario Batali says it has been "actively negotiating" to buy out the celebrity chef facing sexual misconduct allegations.

The B&B Hospitality Group says Batali and partner Joe Bastianich have signed a letter of intent and final terms could be set by July 1.

The New York Police Department confirmed it's investigating Batali after a woman told "60 Minutes" that Batali drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005.

Batali denies assaulting the woman.

B&B says it had been unaware of what it calls the "chilling" and "deeply disturbing" allegations.

Batali stepped down from daily operations at his restaurant empire and cooking show in December after four women accused him of inappropriate touching.

He's apologized for those encounters.

Batali's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Michelle and Barack Obama participate in the unveiling Obamas sign Netflix production deal
Lecy Goranson and Sara Gilbert in "Roseanne." 'Roseanne': Reboot was about time passing, not politics
Rick Hoffman on USA's "Suits." LI 'Suits' actor: Royal wedding was 'out of a dream'
Tom Wolfe, the white-suited wizard of New Journalism, Recent notable deaths
The NYPD is probing allegations of sexual misconduct NYPD probing sex allegations against Mario Batali
Kelly Clarkson arrives at the Billboard Music Awards Billboard Music Awards pay tribute to shooting victims