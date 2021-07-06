 Mariska Hargitay broke her ankle at LI screening

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay, who suffered leg injuries in May that required a hospital visit, broke her right ankle over the weekend, Newsday has confirmed.

"My summer look," Hargitay, 57, wrote Monday on Instagram, alongside a photo of her feet, one of them with an apparent cast covered by flexible bandage wrap.

She added several humorous hashtags, and a thank-you to well-wishers: "#breakingnews #specialankleunit #castandcrew #cantcatchabreak #captaincrutch #crackingthecase #wrapparty #cast party #summerbummer #prettyinpink #agonyofdefeet #calledabus #theselittlepiggieswenttotheER #ouch #enjoyingmybreak #wrappedforthesummer #Thank youForAllTheLove #SummerSlippingAway"

After Variety reported Hargitay and her husband, actor Peter Hermann, had attended a private screening over the weekend of Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" at the Regal UA East Hampton Cinema, the New York Post said she afterward tripped on rainy pavement outside the theater and was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. There, the paper said, she was treated and released.

The accident caused Hargitay and Hermann to miss the post-screening reception being held at their home afterward, the paper added.

A hospital spokeswoman declined to comment. A representative for the Regal movie-theater chain could not be reached.

Among those attending the screening, said Variety, were David Harbour, one of the film's stars, as well as Bridgehampton's Christie Brinkley and her daughter with ex-husband Billy Joel, Alexa Ray Joel; Sag Harbor part-timers Don Lemon and his fiance, Water Mill-raised Tim Malone; and other notables including Laurie Anderson, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Esposito, Donna Karan, Kathryn Gallagher, Gayle King, John and Justine Leguizamo, Kyle MacLachlan, Cynthia Nixon and wife Christine Marinoni, Ellen Pompeo, Zachary Quinto and Brooke Shields.

In May, Hargitay revealed on Instagram she had injured herself, writing, "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament." An accompanying photo showed her outside Manhattan's Hospital for Special Surgery in what appeared to be an ankle brace on her left leg and a knee brace on her right.

"It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately," the Emmy Award winner and eight-time nominee for her role as NYPD Captain Olivia Benson in the NBC police procedural, wrote in her May 19 post, adding, "Great news is I don't need surgery." She assured, "Just so you know this is did not happen at work!" on the set of her long-running series, which shoots in New York.