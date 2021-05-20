TODAY'S PAPER
 Mariska Hargitay attends a photocall during the 58th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2018 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.  Credit: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay has suffered leg injuries that required a hospital visit.

#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," the actress, 57, wrote on Instagram Wednesday, captioning a photo of herself outside Manhattan's Hospital for Special Surgery, wearing what appeared to be an ankle brace on her left leg and a knee brace on her right.

"It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately," wrote the Emmy Award winner and eight-time nominee for her role as NYPD Captain Olivia Benson on the NBC police procedural, adding, "Great news is I don't need surgery."

A string of hashtags advised, "#ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong," and more comedically, "#InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees … #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy."

Hargitay expressed thanks "for all the love[,] folks!" and noted, "Just so you know this is did NoT happen at work!" on the set of her long-running series, which shoots in New York.

"Feel better soon," commented the show's production company, Wolf Entertainment, adding a red heart emoji. Danielle Moné Truitt, a star of the new companion series "Law & Order: Organized Crime," wrote, "Damn[,] woman!! Glad you don't need surgery! Rest up." Responding to Julianna Margulies, who commented, "Oh noooooo! So sorry honey," Hargitary wrote, "[S]itting here reading your book[,] sister!," referring to the former "ER" and "The Good Wife" star's recent memoir, "Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life."

Others commenting their sympathy and support included such performers as Cynthia Ervio, Demi Lovato, Debra Messing, Holly Robinson Peete, Samantha Ronson and Ali Wentworth.

