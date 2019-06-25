Singer-producer Marc Anthony has settled a lawsuit filed by his housekeeper at his former Old Brookville estate.

Judge Sandra J. Feuerstein of New York Eastern District Court on Monday granted a motion to settle the suit housekeeper Concetta Graziosi filed in October, according to court documents. "[T}he Court has thoroughly reviewed the parties' Settlement Agreement and finds that it is fair and reasonable," the judge wrote in dismissing the case.

Neither Anthony, 50, born Marco Antonio Muñniz, nor Graziosi, 60, of Glen Cove, according to public records, has commented publicly. Actress and pop star Jennifer Lopez, 49, who was married to Anthony at the time of the lawsuit, was not named in the document.

The lawsuit was referred to mediation and the terms of the settlement are confidential.

In her complaint filed Oct. 4 by her attorneys, Garden City's Bell Law Group, Graziosi said she was hired part time in 2005 and full time in 2007. She alleged that since at least 2012, she had worked "well in excess of forty hours per week for the majority of weeks until she was terminated" in September 2017, when the house was sold. "In addition," her lawsuit stated, "[she] would buy groceries for the household prior to her 'official shift' starting, with no compensation" for her time.

She was not paid weekly, as required by law, the suit continued, and her direct-deposit payments were inconsistent "and occasionally, [she was] not paid at all." Promised $30 an hour, she "was often paid $2,000 every two weeks, irrespective of the number of hours worked,” the complaint alleged. Graziosi's filing also said she was not given the required minimum of three paid days off per year.

Anthony's attorneys filed a response in January, denying "each and every allegation," and said an unspecified "third party" was responsible for making payments. "[T]he so-called timesheets proffered by [Graziosi] are, in many respects, inaccurate and inflated and … in certain instances fraudulent," the response continued.

Anthony and Lopez sold the home in 2017, six years after they announced their separation. He filed for divorce in April 2012, and it was finalized two years later.