John Lennon's killer denied parole for an 11th time

Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John

Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon, appears in a 2018 photo provided by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Credit: New York State Department of Corrections via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980 was denied parole for an 11th time, state corrections officials said Wednesday.

Mark David Chapman was denied after being interviewed by a parole board on Aug. 19, according to officials at New York's Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Chapman, 65, is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo.

Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, hours after Lennon autographed an album for him. He has said previously that he feels “more and more shame” every year for the crime.

“I was too far in,” Chapman told a parole board in 2018. “I do remember having the thought of, ‘Hey, you have got the album now. Look at this, he signed it, just go home.’ But there was no way I was just going to go home.”

Chapman's next parole hearing is scheduled for August 2022.

