Mary-Kate Olsen seeks divorce from Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen and her estranged husband, Olivier Sarkozy,

Mary-Kate Olsen and her estranged husband, Olivier Sarkozy, were married in 2015. Credit: Everett Collection Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Citing her estranged husband's demands that she leave their apartment by May 18, Mary-Kate Olsen has asked a coronavirus-closed court for emergency consideration of her April divorce filing, in order to obtain a move-out extension.

TMZ.com, referencing court documents it obtained, said fashion designer and former child actress Olsen, 33, on April 17 had signed a petition for divorce from her husband of four years, New York City-based French financier Olivier Sarkozy, 50. But with the COVID-19 pandemic having shuttered New York's courts, no filings are being accepted except for emergencies.

Olsen, according to TMZ, says in an emergency filing that Sarkozy terminated the lease on the couple's Manhattan apartment without her knowledge, and demanded in an email this week that she vacate the couple's apartment by Monday. Sarkozy did not reply to her request for a May 30 extension, she said, and the sole way to stay his demand is by a divorce petition, which generates an automatic court order temporarily blocking any action on the apartment.

The filing also asked that the couple's prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Olsen's representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment, nor did Sarkozy's company to an emailed request. Neither Olsen nor Sarkozy is on social media.

Sarkozy and Olsen — who is the twin sister of fellow designer and former actress Ashley Olsen, and older sister of actress Elizabeth Olsen — have been a couple since at least May 2012. They married in a small wedding in Manhattan on Nov. 27, 2015.

The couple has no children. Sarkozy, half brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, has two, Julien and Margot, from his 14-year marriage to children's book author and fashion writer Charlotte Bernard, from whom he was separated in 2010 and divorced the following year.

Mary-Kate Olsen is an equestrian and a Hamptons habitué who has competed in the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton since 2013. Olivier Sarkozy is the founder and managing partner of Further Global Capital Management. From 2008 to June 2016, he was a managing director and head of global financial services for The Carlyle Group.

