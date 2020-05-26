On the first day that the pandemic-shuttered New York City courts again began accepting electronic filings, Mary-Kate Olsen immediately filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Olivier Sarkozy.

The summons and complaint "Mary-Kate Olsen v. Pierre Olivier Sarkozy" was filed Monday as a contested matrimonial case, according to the government website New York State Courts Electronic Filing. Attorney Nancy Chemtob of the Manhattan firm Chemtob Moss Forman & Beyda is representing the 33-year-old fashion designer and former child actress.

Olsen had signed a petition for divorce on April 17, TMZ.com said earlier this month, referencing court documents it obtained, but no filings were being accepted except for emergencies. Olsen had attempted an emergency filing on May 13, citing financier Sarkozy's demand that she leave their apartment by May 18, it was "returned for correction," the electronic-filing website states.

Electronic filings may be returned for any of numerous reasons, including pages missing or out or order, additional information being needed, or even a misformatted table of contents.

Olsen and Sarkozy, who turned 51 on Tuesday, married on Nov. 27, 2015. They have no children.

Sarkozy, half brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, is the father of children Julien and Margot from his previous marriage to children's-book author and fashion writer Charlotte Bernard. The couple separated in 2010 and divorced the following year.