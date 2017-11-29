Matt Lauer, the longtime co-host of the “Today” show and one of TV’s best-known personalities, has been “terminated” by the network, NBC News announced Wednesday morning.

Lauer becomes the latest — arguably the biggest — casualty in the ongoing shakeout in the entertainment and TV news industry related to sexual harassment. NBC said Lauer’s firing was related to “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

For days, industry insiders have speculated about Lauer, some of whom said he was under investigation.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

In a memo to the NBC News staff, the division chairman Andy Lack wrote, “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Lauer’s co-host, Savannah Guthrie — appearing somber and almost stunned — made the announcement at the top of the Wednesday edition, while an accompanying on-screen bumper read that Lauer had been “terminated.”

“This is a sad morning at ‘Today’ and NBC News,” she said. “As I’m sure you can understand, we are devastated. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear colleague.”

She later said that Lauer had been fired — according to an internal memo — “after a serious review of a detailed complaint from a colleague.” She did not name the colleague.

In mid-November, NBC News fired veteran executive Matt Zimmerman for what it termed “inappropriate conduct with more than one woman at NBCU, which violated company policy.”

Lauer — who replaced Bryant Gumbel, a close friend — has been a regular presence on the national and New York airwaves for more than 30 years. An anchor at WNBC/4, he segued into “Today” as news anchor in 1994, then became co-anchor in 1997.

Lauer’s two-decade run at the show set a “Today” record for co-anchor tenure.

Lauer owns the 40-acre Bright Side Farm equestrian facility in Water Mill and last year purchased actor Richard Gere’s Hamptons compound in North Haven.

With Lisa Irizarry