Former "Today" co-anchor Matt Lauer is selling his North Haven mansion, Strongheart Manor, for an asking price of $43,995,000.

Reports in June 2019 had suggested he was intending to sell, though it was unclear if the estate had formally gone on the market.

The current listing by Susan Breitenbach of the Corcoran Group's office in Bridgehampton describes the gated compound as 6.3 waterfront acres overlooking Peconic Bay and Mashomack Preserve. The main house, built in 1902, was renovated in recent times by Hamptons homebuilder Bulgin and Associates. Including two guesthouses, the estate has 12 bedrooms and 12 baths.

Amenities include a 60-foot heated waterfront pool, marble fireplaces, an outdoor fireplace pavilion, gym, basketball court, library, private deep-water dock, sandy beach, and waterfront pond with a bridge and tea house.

Curbed.com said in June 2016 that its former owner, actor Richard Gere, had sold it to Lauer at that time for $33 million, down from an asking price of $36.5 million.

Lauer, who was fired from his NBC morning show in November 2017 after multiple sexual harassment allegations that he has denied, was living in one of the guesthouses, People magazine said in June 2019. His estranged wife Annette Roque — whose divorce from Lauer was finalized in September 2019 — was living in the main house with the couple's three children: son Jack, now 19, daughter Romy, now 16, and son Thijs, now 13, the magazine said. Lauer and former Dutch model Roque had married in Bridgehampton in October 1998.

Lauer's Long Island properties also include a six-bedroom mansion on Deerfield Road in Sag Harbor, which was on sale for $12.75 million in March 2018.