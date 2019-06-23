Is Matt Lauer planning to sell his mansion in the Southampton village of North Haven?

People magazine on Friday said it had confirmed that the former "Today" anchor, who was fired from that NBC morning show in November 2017 after multiple sexual-harassment allegations, seeks $44 million for the 14,000-square-foot Strongheart Manor. The magazine said he has been living on the estate, which includes two guesthouses, since he and wife Annette Roque became estranged in the aftermath of the scandal.

The real-estate brokerage Corcoran, which had handled the estate's 2016 sale to Lauer, had described the gated compound as 6.3 waterfront acres overlooking Peconic Bay and Mashomack Preserve. The main house, built in 1902, was renovated in recent times by Hamptons homebuilder Bulgin and Associates. Including guesthouses, the estate has 12 bedrooms and 12 baths. Among other amenities are a 60-foot heated waterfront pool, an outdoor fireplace pavilion, a gym, a basketball court and a library.

Curbed.com said its former owner, actor Richard Gere, had sold it to Lauer in June 2016 for $33 million.

Lauer has been living in a guesthouse, People said in November, while Roque lives in the main house with the couple's three children — teenage son Jack and daughter Romy and 12-year-old son Thijs. Multiple reports say Lauer and Roche are proceeding toward divorce, though it was unclear if formal separation or divorce papers have been filed with a court. The former newsman and the former Dutch model had married in Bridgehampton in October 1998.

The property is one of two Lauer owns in the Town of Southampton. A six-bedroom mansion in Sag Harbor was listed for sale for $12.75 million in March 2018, People magazine reported at the time.