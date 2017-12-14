TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 22° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 22° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Matt Lauer, ex-‘Today’ show staffer had affair in 2000, she says

A former

A former "Today" show production assistant told Variety that Matt Lauer pursued her and the two had a brief affair in the summer of 2000. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Loccisano

By Newsday Staff
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A former “Today” show employee said in an interview published in Variety Thursday that she had an affair with Matt Lauer in July 2000.

Lauer, she said, was then in his 40s and recently married but hit on the 24-year-old production assistant.

Addie Collins, who now goes by her married name of Zinone, said he at first invited her to lunch when he found out that she was leaving “Today” and that the two ended up having a monthlong affair.

“Even though my situation with Matt was consensual,” Zinone, now 41, said, “I ultimately felt like a victim because of the power dynamic.”

Lauer, she said, “knew that I was leaving, and that there was no better prey than somebody who is going to be gone. He went after the most vulnerable and the least powerful. . . . He understood that were going to be so flattered and so enthralled by the idea that the most powerful man at NBC News is taking any interest in us.”

Lauer’s publicist didn’t respond to requests for comment by the Times and an NBC representative declined to comment.

By Newsday Staff
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Tavis Smiley, pictured on April 27, 2016, reacted Smiley: PBS is rushing to judgment about me
BBC America will air coverage of the World BBC America takes aim at darts tournaments coverage
Oprah Winfrey arrives for the David Foster Foundation Winfrey to receive Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award
Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show Monday, Dec. Kimmel pleads for better health care for children
Raven-Symone was named as a co-host of 'The View' co-hosts through the years
Jean-Claude Van Damme as the lead in Amazon ‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson’: Fascinating, but uneven