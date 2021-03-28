Hilary Duff, LI's Matthew Koma welcome 2nd child

A bevy of babies were born or announced over the weekend, including a second child for "Younger" star Hilary Duff and her singer-producer husband, Seaford native Matthew Koma.

Duff, 33, first teased the announcement with an Instagram photo Friday of their first child, 2-year-old daughter Banks, in a bathtub, captioned "I'm a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!" The singer-actress followed up on Saturday with a black-and-white photo of herself, Banks and the newborn in an indoor inflatable birthing pool as Koma — born Matthew Bair — also 33, and her son from a previous marriage, Luca Comrie, 8, looked on. "Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," Duff wrote.

On Instagram Stories account, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, Duff on Saturday uploaded several shots of herself and the three children. Across one photo, in which she nestles blissfully with the newborn, Duff wrote, "Inhaling all of this….."

She and Winnetka Bowling League frontman Koma, who married in December 2019, announced the pregnancy this past October. Duff previously was wed to Mike Comrie, the 2007-09 center for the Islanders. The former teen star of "Lizzie McGuire" and the then-NHL player married in August 2010 but announced their separation in January 2014, and divorced two years later.

Animal Planet personality Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, announced Friday that their first child had been born the day before, on the couple's first wedding anniversary.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell," wrote the new mother, 22, daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Also: TMZ.com on Friday, citing anonymous sources, said Academy Award winning "La La Land" actress Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary, a producer and a former "Saturday Night Live" segment director, had welcome their first child on March 13. No name or gender was reported. Neither the actress, 32, who has no evident social-media accounts, nor McCary has commented publicly. The couple had announced their engagement in December 2019, and per People magazine had married secretly the following year.

And British singer Ellie Goulding on Saturday explained why she had waited until she was 30 weeks along before revealing her pregnancy to Vogue last month. "I needed time to get my head around it," the 34-year-old pop star told the U.K. newspaper The Daily Telegraph. She added that "after living in lockdown [due to the COVID-19 pandemic], walking around in my husband's big coats to hide my bump and living in different places in Oxfordshire and London, we moved into a new house. Our house. It felt like we had these proper roots and it was the right moment to say something." She and her art-consultant husband, Caspar Jopling, 29, married in August 2019.