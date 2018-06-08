TODAY'S PAPER
Hilary Duff, LI's Matthew Koma announce they're expecting a baby

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!" Duff captioned her Instagram.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma in Los Angeles

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Entertainment W / Frazer Harrison

By Erica Brosnan erica.brosnan@newsday.com
Print

Hilary Duff and boyfriend, Matthew Koma, a Seaford native, are going to be parents together.

The singer and actress, 30, announced on her Instagram on Friday that the couple, who reportedly rekindled their relationship in December after splitting in March 2017, are expecting a daughter.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!” Duff captioned the photo of her and music producer Koma, 31, showing off a growing baby bump.

Koma shared the same photo with the caption, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

The two worked together in 2015 on Duff’s album “Breathe In. Breathe Out," and first sparked relationship rumors in January 2017. They split just two months later, according to an E! News report at the time.

Later last year, Duff opened up about their romance in a December interview with “The Talk” saying, “It's going so great. I mean, this is like the third time that we've dated.”

The "Younger" actress shares son Luca Cruz, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

