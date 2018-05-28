Actor Matthew Lewis, whose role as Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” movie series endeared him to a generation, has married his fiancee, Angela Jones.

“Not only did I miss [the band] @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming,” Lewis, 28, tweeted jokingly Monday along with an image of himself in a groom’s tuxedo and Jones in a white wedding gown carrying a bouquet as they walked down a garden path.

He posted the same image on his Instagram account, without comment. The Arctic Monkeys did not react on social media.

TMZ.com in December 2016 posted an Eiffel Tower selfie of the couple, taken from Jones’ private Instagram account, showing a beaming Jones with an engagement ring. The site said Lewis, whose other films include “Me Before You” (2016) and “Terminal” (2018), had proposed the month before. It added that said Jones is an event planner, and a LinkedIn account for an Angela Jones with a photo of the same woman as in these social-media images lists her as an event manager at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida through September 2017.

This is Lewis’ first marriage. TMZ said this is Jones’ second, following a divorce in July 2016.

Additionally, former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart and “17 Again” actress Josie Loren, who also played Michelle Vega on CBS’ “The Mentalist,” married on Saturday at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina, Us Weekly reports. Leinart, 35, who played primarily for the Arizona Cardinals in his eight-season career, proposed to Loren, 31, in July 2016. Singer Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey were among the guests.