EntertainmentCelebrities

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual Bingo with seniors

Alumnus Matthew McConaughey takes the field with two

Alumnus Matthew McConaughey takes the field with two of his children to deliver the commencement address at Longview High School's graduation ceremony in Longview, Texas, on May 17, 2019.  Credit: Les Hassell / The News-Journal via AP

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Matthew McConaughey and his family helped brighten the day for some Texas seniors over the weekend when the Oscar winner called out Bingo numbers via remote video.

"Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You'd be a whole lot cooler if you did!" the management of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living posted on Facebook Sunday, alongside video of McConaughey, 50, calling out, "I-24!" and congratulating two winners. "Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo! Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink."

Seen with him are McConaughey's mother and his three children with model Camila Alves McConaughey: daughter Vida, 10, and son Livingston, 7. McConaughey and Alves' son Levi, 11, is off camera.

"[We] played bingo and had fun with these amazing and beyond sweet folks who are in their rooms self isolating at the #SpectrumRetirementCommunities," Camila McConaughey, 38, wrote on social media. "The queen there is 98 years old!!! Every little bit counts!"

William Swearingen, an executive with Enclave parent Spectrum Retirement, told ABC's "Good Morning America" Monday via email, "The generosity and kindness Matthew McConaughey and his family showed our residents was beautiful, but more importantly we were gifted with a humble message from his heart. And for that, we will be forever grateful.”

Matthew McConaughey has not commented publicly.

