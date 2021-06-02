Matthew Perry, fiancee split up

"Friends" ensemble star Matthew Perry and his fiancee, Hollywood literary-talent manager Molly Hurwitz, have ended their engagement.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry, 51, said in a statement to People magazine Tuesday. "I wish Molly the best." He had told the magazine in late November 2020 that, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Hurwitz, of Zero Gravity Management, has not commented publicly. The 2012 New York University graduate, who had attended the tony Brooklyn academy Poly Prep, had acknowledged a relationship in February 2020. On that Valentine's Day, shortly after Perry had joined Instagram, Hurwitz on her own private account had written, according to People, "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite."

The gossip magazine In Touch Weekly, citing an anonymous source, had said on May 1 that the couple had broken up.

Perry's recent social-media posts have been dedicated to his line of merchandise, primarily shirts with phrases reminiscent of those uttered by Chandler Bing, his character on the 1994-2004 NBC comedy hit. His most recent, from May 28, shows him and BriAna Brancato, his personal assistant since 2015, sitting together on a couch, each modeling a shirt. Brancato on May 20 had posted an image from the same photo session, with Perry commenting, "Hey! That's a good picture."

The actor joined his "Friends" co-stars in a reunion special that shot for two days in April and premiered last Thursday on HBO Max. Perry's slurred speech and sluggish demeanor led to many viewers expressing concern over his health.