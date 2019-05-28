Rapper Meek Mill plans to file a lawsuit this week against a Las Vegas hotel, alleging racial discrimination after security staffers were captured on video refusing him entry.

"If you come from our culture," tweeted the entertainer on Saturday, when the incident occurred, "you should never step foot in the cosmopolitan hotel they just really racist as hell .... something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people! They telling black rappers they are banned from properties they own without incident ... they just told me I was trespassing and I will be arrested I stepped in that hotel," where he noted he been only once before, at a Jay-Z party "without incident!"

Then in the first of two tweeted videos that went viral, Mill is seated in a vehicle, speaking out the window at two Cosmopolitan security personnel while another member of Mill's group stands nearby. All engage in polite yet pointed discussion.

"We're a private property," says one security man. "At this time, with the information we have, we're refusing to do business with you. We have the right to do that." Mill responds: " … You're telling me I'll be arrested if I don't leave. If I walk upstairs and get something to eat, I'm going to be arrested for what? For being a rapper?"

In the second video, the other security person says, "Guys, I'm not accusing you of doing anything, man. … I wasn't there — I don't know. This is way bigger than me. Obviously you're somebody." He then begins reading a prepared statement citing a statute and warning them to leave.

"[A] few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don't want too many blacks on they property!" Mill tweeted. "Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!!"

The hotel later issued a statement saying that its "Marquee Dayclub had reached capacity per Las Vegas Fire Marshall code. Earlier that day, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had been called onsite to manage a larger than usual venue crowd. Accordingly, when Marquee Dayclub was contacted in advance of Meek Mill's arrival, security staff clarified that he would not be granted access because of capacity issues. …"

Meek's attorney, Joe Tacopina, told Newsday in a statement, "The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false. In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel's restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek and said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the hotel premises. The Cosmopolitan's conduct continues to be deplorable and we will be filing a lawsuit this week to address this illegal conduct."

"The cosmopolitan issued a statement that it was over capacity at a pool party why I was banned," Mill tweeted early Tuesday, "but told me I would be arrested just for stepping on their property even if I went to eat on the property" elsewhere than the pool party, which the security team does not mention doesn't even make sense."

