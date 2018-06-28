TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
73° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Meek Mill's lawyers want judge removed

Rapper Meek Mill attends the 2018 NBA Awards

Rapper Meek Mill attends the 2018 NBA Awards on June 25, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/TARA ZIEMBA

By The Associated Press
Print

Attorneys for Meek Mill are asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remove a Philadelphia judge from his case days after she denied his new trial request.

In a filing late Wednesday, the rapper's attorneys say Judge Genece Brinkley's actions in court showed she had an opinion before hearing Mill's request. It also says by requiring a hearing and strenuously cross-examining a witness, she strayed from how other judges had treated similar requests.

The court split on a previous request to remove Brinkley.

The district attorney's office has agreed Mill should get a new trial, and Mill's attorneys also are asking the Supreme Court to grant one.

Mill has asked that his decade-old drug and gun convictions be thrown out because of credibility issues with the officer who testified against him.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

John Travolta, right, in a scene from "Gotti." These are the worst movies, TV, music of 2018 so far
Ellie Kemper, who stars in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' films at Adventureland
Hugh Grant stars in "A Very English Scandal" Review: Hugh Grant excellent in 'A Very English Scandal'
Joe Jackson, the strong, fearsome patriarch of the Recent notable deaths
Jackie Tohn returns as Melanie "Melrose" Rosen in LI's Jackie Tohn is beaming thanks to 'GLOW'
Lindsay Lohan is planning to do an MTV Report: Lindsay Lohan planning MTV reality series