An adjournment in contemplation of dismissal was reached in rapper Meek Mill’s charge of reckless endangerment, stemming from his arrest for driving a dirt bike on New York City streets.
TMZ.com said Wednesday that according to prosecutors, the charge will be expunged in six months if Mill, 30, born Robert Williams, completes 30 hours of community service, of which he already has done 20, and is not again arrested.
He was booked and released without bail on Aug. 17 after police saw an Instagram video of him riding his dirt bike in upper Manhattan.
Earlier that day he had performed “YBA (Young Black America)” with The-Dream on “The Tonight Show.”
Mill has not commented publicly, though on his Facebook page Wednesday after striking the deal he wrote, “Kill them with success and bury them with a smile.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.