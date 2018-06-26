Meek Mill's request for a new trial is denied

A Philadelphia judge denied rapper Meek Mill's petition for a new trial in his decade-old drug and gun convictions Monday despite support for the request by the district attorney's office.

Mill's attorneys had asked for a new trial based on credibility issues with former Philadelphia police officer Reginald Graham, who was the only officer to testify at Mill's original trial on his 2007 arrest. The Philadelphia district attorney's office supported the request after placing Graham on a list of unreliable police witnesses.

Judge Genece Brinkley said late Monday she was not convinced that Graham was not a credible witness in Mill's case.

Brinkley sentenced Mill in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation. Mill served five months before the state Supreme Court ordered his release on bail.