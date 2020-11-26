Actress Megan Fox has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, longtime "Beverly Hills, 90210" franchise star Brian Austin Green.

TheBlast.com, citing pubic court documents it obtained, said the 34-year-old Fox, whose credits include the recently released war movie "Rogue," submitted dissolution-of-marriage documents Wednesday in Los Angeles County Court. Green, 47, filed his response the same day. TMZ.com, which also obtained the documents, added that the amicably divorcing couple give different dates of separation: November 2019 per Fox, and March 5, 2020, per Green. They share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. Green additionally has a son, 18-year-old Kassius, with actress Vanessa Marcil.

Fox has been dating her "Midnight in the Switchgrass" co-star Colson Baker, 30, better known as rapper-actor Machine Gun Kelly. The two walked the red carpet for Sunday's American Music Awards and the actress introduced him before his performance with drummer Travis Barker during the telecast. Fox in August had posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of herself and Kelly, writing, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

In the May 18 edition of his podcast "…with Brian Austin Green," the actor explained that after Fox returned from a 5½-week shoot for "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in Puerto Rico, she was distant from her husband and their relationship had cooled. The couple, who had been together for 15 years and married 10, separated.

"I don't want people to think that ... [Fox or Kelly] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this, because I wasn't," Green said, adding, "I don't want this guy Colson, who[m] I've never met … to be vilified, because nobody did anything wrong. It's not like we are separating because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody."