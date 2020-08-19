Megan Thee Stallion posts photos of injured foot

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion briefly posted photos Wednesday of her injured foot from a shooting last month in Los Angeles in response to social-media trolls who doubted her story.

The since-removed photos, captured by TMZ.com and other websites, show the star, 25, born Megan Pete, being attended to medically in one image, and a close-up of a lacerated foot in another. The Los Angeles Police Department, which conducted a "shots fired investigation" around 4:30 a.m. on July 12, had said in a news release that one person "was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury."

Pete, who had discussed the shooting on Instagram on July 15 and on Instagram Live on July 27, said Wednesday in a text message accompanying the photos, "I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt [about] getting shot? Why are y'all so upset that I don't wanna be in the bed sad? Why y'all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago," adding, "I usually don't address internet ... [expletive] but y'all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I'm healing so well!"

Police that night arrested her companion, rapper Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson), for having a concealed weapon. He was released on bail.