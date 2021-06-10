Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion and music mogul Jay-Z's company Roc Nation have teamed up to provide one student a four-year-scholarship to Long Island University's Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.

"I'm helping my hotties pursue their dreams!" the Houston-born hitmaker, 26, born Megan Pete, wrote on her social media Wednesday, referring to the nickname for her fans. "Education has always been important to me so I'll be funding a full-ride scholarship" to the recently established school, which convenes its first classes this fall at LIU's Brooklyn campus. "All four years — PAID!" she added.

Those interested can apply at http://apply.liu.edu/rn.

LIU said in a news release that Roc Nation Hope Scholarships overall will go to "25% of enrolled students," who will graduate "debt free, and will receive individualized support and mentorship." Recipients "will be selected from a pool of academically competitive, New York based first-time freshmen with the highest need."

It was unclear if "New York" meant the state — allowing applicants from Long Island — or New York City only. As well, the Megan Thee Stallion scholarship application form includes an option not only for freshmen but also for transfer students. A representative for LIU did not respond to a Newsday request for clarification.

The Roc Nation School provides undergraduate degrees in vocal performance; applied music; music technology, entrepreneurship and production; sports communication and marketing; and sports management.

"Getting an education is incredibly important to me," Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. "I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it's a victory. It's important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose."

The hitmaker, whose single "Savage" and her collaboration with Cardi B, "WAP," each hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year, currently is studying health care administration online at Texas Southern University, partly to honor her late mother and both a late and a living grandmother, she has said. She plans to use her college degree to open and manage assisted-living facilities in Houston.