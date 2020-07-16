Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said Wednesday that she was shot multiple times on Sunday, but expects to fully recover.

“I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” the 25-year-old Texan whose legal name is Megan Pete wrote in an Instagram post, without saying who shot her or why. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery.”

Rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Pete that evening, was arrested on a concealed weapons charge in the Hollywood Hills early Sunday, said Los Angeles police Officer Jeff Lee.

He had no comment on Pete's Instagram post, but said it has been pointed out to the detectives in the case, who are looking into it.

Lanez was released after posting bail later Sunday, Los Angeles County jail records showed.

Police said that officers responded to gunfire in the neighborhood about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, and a woman was treated for a foot injury.

Messages left with representatives for the two rappers seeking more details were not immediately returned.

Pete said she wanted to correct an inaccurate narrative about what happened that evening, apparently referring to a TMZ story on Lanez's arrest that said she was treated only for broken glass in her foot, and did not mention gunfire.

Pete said on Instagram that “the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” adding that "it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

The recording artist also said she was not arrested.