An op-ed by Megan Thee Stallion on the need to protect Black women was published Tuesday as rapper Tory Lanez had his first court hearing on felony charges alleging that he shot her.

"I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man," the hip-hop star wrote in The New York Times, without naming Lanez. The op-ed was published shortly before a judge released him on bail and ordered him to stay away from her.

"After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him," she wrote about the attacker. "We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place."

In the piece titled, "Why I Speak Up For Black Women," Megan Thee Stallion writes that "Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life."

In her first public comments on the matter since Lanez was charged Thursday, she explains why, on July 12, the night she was shot in the feet in the Hollywood Hills, she declined to tell police or otherwise publicize that her injuries were from gunfire.

"My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends," she writes. "Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Canada's Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, made his court appearance by phone in Los Angeles on charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He said only "yes, your honor" to a series of questions from the judge and did not enter a plea. His arraignment was postponed until Nov. 18.

Lanez's bail was set at $190,000, which was promptly posted, and he was ordered to make no contact with Megan Thee Stallion and to surrender any guns he owns.

His attorney, Shawn Holley, declined to comment afterward.

The day after he was charged, Lanez said on Twitter that "the truth will come to the light" and "a charge is not a conviction."

After teasing on Sept. 24 that he might tell his side of the story on social media later that night, he instead released a new album, "Daystar," which currently sits at No. 10 on the Billboard albums chart.

Prosecutors allege that Lanez fired on Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, after she got out of an SUV during an argument. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of about 23 years.