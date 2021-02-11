A newspaper invaded the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing a personal letter to her estranged father, a British judge ruled Thursday, in a major victory for the royal in her campaign against what she sees as media intrusion.

The former American actress Meghan Markle, 39, sued publisher Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website that published large portions of a letter she wrote to her father after her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

High Court judge Mark Warby ruled that the publisher had misused the duchess’ private information and infringed her copyright.

He said the duchess "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation."

Meghan said she was grateful to the court for holding Associated Newspapers to account "for their illegal and dehumanizing practices."

She said that "with this comprehensive win on both privacy and copyright, we have all won."

Associated Newspapers said it was "very surprised by today’s summary judgment and disappointed at being denied the chance to have all the evidence heard and tested in open court at a full trial."

"We are carefully considering the judgment’s contents and will decide in due course whether to lodge an appeal," said the publishing company, which had strongly contested Meghan's claim.