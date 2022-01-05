TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Meghan suit nets 1 pound on privacy, secret copyright sum

The undisclosed damages for copyright infringement in the

The undisclosed damages for copyright infringement in the Duchess of Sussex's agreement will be donated to charity. Tabloid the Mail on Sunday will also shoulder legal fees. Above, Meghan and Prince Harry are seen in lower Manhattan in September 2021. Credit: AP / Seth Wenig

By The Associated Press
Print

The Duchess of Sussex will receive a nominal 1-pound ($1.35) payment for invasion of privacy plus undisclosed damages for copyright infringement, under an agreement that ends her long-running dispute with Britain’s Mail on Sunday over the tabloid’s publication of a letter she wrote to her father.

The terms were reported by the Guardian newspaper on Wednesday, 10 days after Associated Newspapers Ltd., publisher of the Mail on Sunday, decided to forgo further appeals and published a statement acknowledging that the U.S.-born duchess, formerly known as Meghan Markle, had won her lawsuit.

The Mail on Sunday’s statement, which appeared Dec. 26, said "financial remedies have been agreed" but provided no details. The undisclosed damages for copyright infringement will be donated to charity. The tabloid will also shoulder legal fees.

The settlement marks the end of a lawsuit filed after the Mail on Sunday published a series of stories in 2019 based on a personal letter Meghan wrote to her estranged father after her marriage to Prince Harry.

"I think they just kind of cut their losses,’’ said Mark Stephens, a London attorney who wasn’t involved in the case, citing the seven-figure legal fees incurred by both sides. "So I think it probably was right of both parties to draw a line in the sand and … close this particular case."

Meghan, a former actor, sued Associated Newspapers for misuse of private information and copyright infringement.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider says she's OK after
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland
(L-R:) Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q and Eliza Coupe
'Pivoting': Bland sitcom marred by fake LI setting
"Late Night" host Seth Meyers canceled shows for
'Late Night' goes dark as Seth Meyers tests positive
Daria Rose of Baldwin Harbor appeared in the
LI 'Bachelor' contestant goes home after one show
Glynn Turman during American Black Film Festival Honors
Glynn Turman talks ABC's Emmett Till drama, more
Stone Grissom, who most recently was news director
Stone Grissom gets a new job at 'News 12' — in Texas
Didn’t find what you were looking for?