Producer Trevor Engelson, the Great Neck native who was the first husband of England's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has married his fiancee, Tracey Kurland.

"Entertainment Tonight," citing an anonymous source, said Engleson, 42, and Los Angeles dietitian Kurland, 32, were wed Saturday in Montecito, California, in a tent on Rosewood Miramar Beach. This coincides with the date given at the couple's wedding registry at TheKnot.com.

Engelson's and Kurland's Instagram accounts are private, and neither has commented on their public social media.

An erroneous tabloid report in October saying that the two had married then was quickly refuted by subsequent reports, which clarified that the celebration in question had been a belated engagement party. Engelson had announced their engagement four months earlier, according to Us Weekly, which reported that his private Instagram page had run a photo of himself with Kurland displaying a diamond engagement ring. "Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!" the magazine quoted Engelson's caption.

An alumnus of John L. Miller-Great Neck North High School, Engelson moved to California and graduated from the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California. He began his career as an assistant on director Renny Harlin's shark film "Deep Blue Sea" (1999), and later became an assistant at the talent agency Endeavor. He founded the production and management company Underground in 2001.

He and Markle married on Sept. 10, 2011, in Jamaica. They had dated for six years before becoming engaged in 2010, according to contemporaneous reports. The couple separated in August 2013 and later divorced.

According to Kurland's LinkedIn page, she received a bachelor's degree in communication in 2008 from the University of Southern California, and a master's degree in nutrition education from Teachers College of Columbia University in 2014. She has been a registered dietician at The Renfrew Center in Los Angeles since January 2015.