That Meghan Markle was previously married is well-known. Less so is that her ex is from Long Island.

TV and film producer Trevor Engelson was born and raised in Great Neck, where he graduated from Great Neck North High School. After moving to California and graduating from the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California, he landed a job as an assistant on director Renny Harlin’s shark horror film “Deep Blue Sea” (1999). He later became an assistant at the talent agency Endeavor, and founded the production and management company Underground in 2001.

Engelson and Markle married on Sept. 10, 2011, at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in a casual ceremony before 102 guests, according to Us Weekly, which said they had dated for six years before becoming engaged in 2010. The couple separated in August 2013 and later divorced.

Engelson began working as an executive producer with the Tim Allen-Courteney Cox superhero comedy “Zoom” and the ABC Family telefilm “Santa Baby” (both 2006), and his credits in that capacity include the Sandra Bullock-Bradley Cooper comedy “All About Steve” (2009), documentaries including “Give Me Future” and “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later” (both 2017) and the upcoming TV Land series “Heathers,” based on the film.

More interestingly, perhaps, he is also a producer on an upcoming Fox pilot for a child-custody comedy series — involving a man whose ex-wife marries a British prince. But it’s not drawn entirely from real life — Engleson and Markle had no children.