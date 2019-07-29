TODAY'S PAPER
Meghan Markle guest edits UK Vogue, focusing on trailblazing women

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Wimbledon Tennis

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 13, to watch friend Serena Williams take on Simona Halep. Photo Credit: AP / Ben Curtis

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has guest edited the September issue of British Vogue with the theme "Forces for Change."

Royal officials say the issue coming out Aug. 2 features "change-makers united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers" and includes a conversation between Meghan and former first lady Michelle Obama.

The magazine cover features 15 women including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, actresses Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil and Gemma Chan, model Adwoa Aboah and climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Meghan, who is on maternity leave from her royal duties, said she hopes readers will be inspired by the magazine's focus on the "values, causes, and people making impact in the world today."

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was featured on the magazine's cover in 2016.

By The Associated Press

