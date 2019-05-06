TODAY'S PAPER
Meghan Markle gives birth to a baby boy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Nottingham

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England on Dec. 1, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy, Prince Harry says.

The palace says the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex started labor early Monday.

She and 34-year-old Harry didn't disclose the location they chose for the birth. Throughout Meghan's pregnancy, they never revealed the baby's due date. They have said they didn't find out the sex in advance.

The couple married at Windsor Castle last year. They have moved into nearby Frogmore Cottage, a royal residence on the grounds where they held their wedding reception.

Journalists and well-wishers have been camped out for days in Windsor, about 22 miles west of London.

The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.

Prince Harry says he and Meghan still thinking of names for their newborn boy.

By The Associated Press

