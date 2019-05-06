Meghan Markle gives birth to a baby boy
The palace says the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex started labor early Monday.
LONDON — Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy, Prince Harry says.
She and 34-year-old Harry didn't disclose the location they chose for the birth. Throughout Meghan's pregnancy, they never revealed the baby's due date. They have said they didn't find out the sex in advance.
The couple married at Windsor Castle last year. They have moved into nearby Frogmore Cottage, a royal residence on the grounds where they held their wedding reception.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
Journalists and well-wishers have been camped out for days in Windsor, about 22 miles west of London.
The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.
Prince Harry says he and Meghan still thinking of names for their newborn boy.
