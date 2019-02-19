TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Meghan Markle spotted in New York City for rumored baby shower

Duchess Meghan, center, leaves The Surrey hotel with

Duchess Meghan, center, leaves The Surrey hotel with friend Abigail Spencer ahead of her rumored baby shower at The Mark Hotel Tuesday in Manhattan. Photo Credit: AP / Kevin Hagen

By The Associated Press
Print

Meghan Markle has been spotted at several swanky venues in New York City, cradling her baby bump as she visited friends for what is rumored to be a baby shower.  

The 37-year-old pregnant Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, was seen Tuesday entering The Mark Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, at a restaurant on the ground floor of The Met Breuer, and at The Surrey hotel.  

Meghan wore sunglasses, a black William Vintage trapeze coat and neutral high heels with a matching bag. As photographers waited outside the Mark, a high-end boxed crib and pink flowers were delivered.  

Abigail Spencer, a co-star on Meghan’s former TV show “Suits,” was spotted at one of the gatherings.  

Meghan and Prince Harry announced the pregnancy in October.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Wil Wheaton, left, William Shatner and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 'Big Bang Theory' review: Shatner plays himself
Alec Baldwin, left, host Don Cheadle and musical Trump criticizes 'SNL' after it spoofs him again
Alec Baldwin portraying Donald Trump during the cold Baldwin grows tiring as Trump on 'SNL'
Sammy Davis, Jr. kicks it up in a PBS' Sammy Davis Jr. doc: Entertaining  tribute
The documentary "United Skates" airs on HBO. 'United Skates': Roller-skating doc is compelling  
Aidan Gallagher, left, Ellen Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert 'The Umbrella Academy': Super superheroes