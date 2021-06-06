SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The second baby for Prince Harry and Meghan is officially here: a healthy girl who arrived on Friday.

The couple welcomed their child Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, a spokesperson said Sunday. Their daughter weighed in at 7 lbs., 11 oz.

Her first name, Lilibet, is a nod to a nickname for her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Her middle name honors her grandmother and Harry's mother. The baby is eighth in line to the British throne.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wrote in a statement issued along with the announcement.

No photos of the newborn or the Sussexes accompanied the announcement. The couple has said that in lieu of gifts, they request those interested learn about or support nonprofit organizations working for women and girls like Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation.

Harry and Meghan Markle — formerly an actor — married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born a year later.

Meghan, 39, has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July 2020, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.

Months before the miscarriage, the couple announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They live in Montecito, an upscale Southern California area near Santa Barbara.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie's skin might be before his birth and Meghan talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

Winfrey and Harry, 36, have recently collaborated on mental illness on the Apple TV Plus mental health series "The Me You Can't See."

In the interview with Oprah, Meghan also talked about the fact that her son was not given the title of prince. Harry said the royal family cut him off financially after he announced plans to step back from his roles — and that he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his mother, Princess Diana, left behind.

Despite leaving royal duties, Harry's place in the order of succession to the throne remains.

The first seven places remain unchanged: Prince Charles; Prince William; William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Prince Harry, and his son, Archie.

Lilibet's birth moves Prince Andrew, who was born second in line in 1960, down to ninth place.