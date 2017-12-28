Meghan Markle’s half sister has taken exception to a comment by Prince Harry, Markle’s fiance, who said on a radio show Wednesday that the royal family would be the family that Markle “never had.”

“Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her,” tweeted Markle’s older sibling, Samantha Grant, one of two children of Markle’s father and his first wife. “Our household was very normal and when dad and [second wife] Doria [Ragland, Markle’s mother] divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged, she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos,” Grant wrote, referring to her work in progress “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.”

“Meg’s family (our family) is complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family. Marrying merely extends it,” Grant separately tweeted, later adding, “She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self-sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!”

Prince Harry, 33, had said on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, “I think we’ve got one of the biggest families that I know of. And every family is complex as well. So, no, look, she’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there, and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

Markle, 36, a star of USA Network’s “Suits,” is the only child of retired lighting director Tom Markle, a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award winner and Primetime Emmy nominee, and Los Angeles social worker and yoga instructor Ragland. The couple divorced in either 1987 or 1988 according to differing sources. Tom Markle and his first wife, Roslyn, have two children: Grant of Silver Springs, Florida, and Thomas Jr. of Grants Pass, Oregon.

In February, Grant, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, criticized her half sister in a tweet, writing, “Don’t understand how # Harry wheelchair vet advocate can allow Meghan to ignore her sister who was in a wheelchair. She doesn’t care. Sad.”