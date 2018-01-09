Meghan Markle deletes her social media accounts

“Suits” star Meghan Markle, engaged to marry England’s Prince Harry on May 19, has deleted her social media accounts.

Kensington Palace told the BBC she took the step because her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages “haven’t been used for some time.”

As of Tuesday, Markle’s verified Twitter account, from which she last tweeted on March 9, contained the standard message “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” According to a Dec. 2 archive at the Wayback Machine, Markle, 36, who joined Twitter in March 2011, had made 4,938 tweets and had 455,429 followers.

Her verified Instagram account similarly read, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” According to an archive as recent as Monday, Markle had made 2,065 posts and had 3 million Instagram followers.

While Markle did not appear to have a verified Facebook account, one titled “Meghan Markle Fan Page” was closed as of Tuesday, with the message, “Sorry, this content isn’t available at the moment.”

Markle shuttered her lifestyle site TheTig.com in April, writing, “After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye . . . began as a passion project . . . evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my day brighter and filled this experience with so much joy . . . Above all, don’t ever forget your worth — as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.”

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, announced the engagement on Nov. 27. The couple will wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

