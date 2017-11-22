“The View” co-host Meghan McCain, daughter of Senator John McCain, married conservative pundit Ben Domenech Tuesday at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona, a representative for the bride told People magazine.

After the ceremony with about 100 guests, “McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends,” the rep added.

McCain, 33, on Wednesday tweeted lyrics to the 1960s hit “Jackson”: “ ‘We got married in a fever, hotter than a pepper sprout.’ 11.21.2017 ~ I love you @bdomenech.”

She and Domenech, 35, became engaged in July.