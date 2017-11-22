TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 47° Good Evening
Overcast 47° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Meghan McCain marries conservative commentator Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain, co-host of

Meghan McCain, co-host of "The View," in Cannes, France, in 2013. Photo Credit: AP / Lionel Cironneau

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain, daughter of Senator John McCain, married conservative pundit Ben Domenech Tuesday at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona, a representative for the bride told People magazine.

After the ceremony with about 100 guests, “McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends,” the rep added.

McCain, 33, on Wednesday tweeted lyrics to the 1960s hit “Jackson”: “ ‘We got married in a fever, hotter than a pepper sprout.’ 11.21.2017 ~ I love you @bdomenech.”

She and Domenech, 35, became engaged in July.

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

This is a scene from the classic television Here’s what to watch on Thanksgiving and the day after
'Arrow' to feature Joel Coliseum concert
Jordan Fisher, right, and Lindsay Arnold react after Disney star Fisher wins 'Dancing With the Stars'
The most-anticipated holiday TV shows for kids
During 15 Christmas-themed TV episodes on Netflix
David Cassidy, in April 1972, catapulted to fame David Cassidy, 1970s teen idol, dead at 67