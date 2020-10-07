Grammy Award winner Meghan Trainor and her husband, "Spy Kids" franchise star and voice actor Daryl Sabara, announced Wednesday on NBC's "Today" that they are expecting their first child.

"We're pregnant!" the "All About That Bass" singer, 26, and Sabara, 28, said in unison to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the morning show via remote video, adding, "We're so excited we couldn't sleep. We've been waiting for so long."

Trainor told Kotb, 56, that she was the first person they had told after their parents. "I was, like, 'I've told Hoda since I was, like, 19, going to the 'Today' show, "I will have the most babies in the world." ' … And every time I see you, I'm like, 'It's going to happen.' And it finally happened and we're so excited!"

The singer joked that her upcoming album, "A Very Trainor Christmas," "was recorded with the baby in me, so it’s, like, our first album together."

"You all know how long I've wanted this!!!!" Trainor wrote on her social-media afterward, posting a closeup of ornaments on a Christmas tree, surrounding a sonogram image. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

Said her husband on social media, "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you."

Sabara had proposed on Dec. 22, 2017, Trainor's 24th birthday, and they married the following year on her 25th.