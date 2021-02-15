TODAY'S PAPER
Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor welcome first child

Daryl Sabara and wife Meghan Trainor welcomed son

Daryl Sabara and wife Meghan Trainor welcomed son Riley on Feb. 8. Credit: Invision / AP / Vianney Le Caer

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Grammy Award-winner Meghan Trainor and her husband, "Spy Kids" franchise star and voice actor Daryl Sabara, have welcomed their first child together.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day," the "All About That Bass" singer, 27, wrote on Instagram and Facebook Sunday, posting five photos. "We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE," she continued, thanking her husband "for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

The following day on her Instagram Stories account, where content cycles out after 24 hours, she additionally posted a beatific photo of herself holding the newborn. Sabara, 28, on his own Instagram account, posted the same photos in different order, writing, "Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 ps- @meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world."

Trainor and her husband of two years announced in October that they were expecting.

