Mel B reveals she has ADHD, ADD and dyslexia

 Mel B arrives at "America's Got Talent: The Champions" finale at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Oct. 17, 2018, in Pasadena, California.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Gregg DeGuire

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Spice Girls singer Melanie "Mel B" Brown says she suffers from a host of common mental-health conditions but that working out with Bikram yoga has been effective in combating them.

"I work out," the English pop star, 44, said in a recent "Paul McKenna's Positivity Podcast." "But [a] workout for me is not to keep in good shape. A workout for me is for my mind, because I do have ADD, ADHD, dyslexia [and] disruptia," she said, jokingly adding a made-up condition at the end.   "I mean, the list goes on and on and on. And I find working out … helps me meditate, it helps me get rid of a bit of my anxiety and it helps me focus on me just for that 45 minutes or for that one hour."

She explained she actively enjoys working out "because I know what it does for my mental state, and I know what it does. Y'know, after I've dropped the kids off at school, I'll go and work out. Or I’ll do it even before I get the kids up. And I find it just really calms my brain. It sets me up to have a really amazing, great day."

In August, Brown told the British tabloid The Sun that she was in therapy and planning to enter a rehab program. A day later, she told guest host Lea Michele on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that her statement had gotten "kind of got a little bit skewed with" and assured,  "I'm not an alcoholic. No, I'm not a sex addict." She reiterated her statement to the tabloid that she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, telling Michele, "I do suffer a lot from PTSD."

