Mel B: I temporarily went blind in one eye

Melanie "Mel B" Brown is denouncing anonymously sourced reports that her recent disease — temporarily blinding her in one eye — is not serious.

"Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I've had about my eye," the Spice Girls singer and "America's Got Talent" judge posted on social media Tuesday. "Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry," she wrote, captioning a black-and-white photo of herself with medical dressing over one eye.

"Even though the stupid press said I'm ok and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before," she continued, "so [whoever] is selling this story 'a close reliable source' is full of [expletive] and needs to get there [sic ] silly facts right big time."

Brown went on to explain, "I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London's Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and [sic] eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye. I'm taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control."

Uveitis, of which iritis is a type, can cause redness, pain, sensitivity to light and blurred vision, according to the Mayo Clinic. It has numerous causes, including an injury or a burn, genetic predisposition, precipitating diseases such as sarcoidosis, or an infection such as from shingles, also known as herpes zoster — a type unrelated to the sexually transmitted herpes simplex virus.

Brown, who turns 44 next Wednesday, thanked paramedics and noted it will be three to four months before the disease is fully under control. She added she was "no longer worried that my condition will get worse. My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone - apart from Madonna - know where I can get one ??"

"Drugstore has good basic black sexy eyepatches. I use one," replied actress Selma Blair, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. "Heal soon, love."