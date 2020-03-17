TODAY'S PAPER
Mel Brooks, Jimmy Fallon release comedic videos to help prevent spread of virus

Max Brooks and father Mel Brooks attend an

Max Brooks and father Mel Brooks attend an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences screening in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2014. Credit: Getty Images / Valerie Macon

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"World War Z" author and West Point military consultant Max Brooks has teamed with his legendary father, comedian and filmmaker Mel Brooks, on a coronavirus public-service announcement.

"Hi. I'm Max Brooks. I'm 47 years old," the bestselling author stated Monday in a tweeted video, standing outside a home's glass door. "This is my dad, Mel Brooks," he continues, as the comedy legend behind "Blazing Saddles," "The Producers" and much more hit films walks up to the glass and knocks on it. "Hi, Dad," Max Brooks acknowledges, then again addresses the audience: "He's 93. If I get the coronavirus, I'll probably be OK. But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends."

Reiner, a writer-performer on iconic live comedy sketch-shows of the 1950s and the creator of the 1960s classic "The Dick Van Dyke Show," turns 98 on Friday. The 94-year-old Van Dyke most recently appeared on-screen spryly dancing atop a desk in "Mary Poppins Returns" (2018), and did voice-overs in two recent episodes of Showtime's “Kidding."

"When it comes to coronavirus," Max Brooks continues, "I have to think about who I can infect, and so should you. So practice social distancing, avoid crowds, wash your hands, keep six feet away from people, and if you've got the option to stay home, just stay home. Do your part. Don't be a spreader," he advises, as the hashtag #DontBeASpreader appears at the bottom of the screen. "Right, dad?"

Mel Brooks, tapping on the glass door, gives a muffled "Right. Go home."

"I'm going, I'm going," his son assures. "Go," repeats Mel. "Love you!" Max responds, as Mel waves to his son and then to the viewer.

Mel Brooks reposted the video on his own Twitter page, where a fan posted a reply-tweet with a GIF of Gene Wilder as Dr. Frankenstein in the filmmaker's "Young Frankenstein" (1974), declaring, "The only thing that concerns me is the preservation of life!"

In a similar vein, "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, 45, on Monday tweeted a 21-second video in which he sings to his and producer-wife Nancy Juvonen's two young daughters as the children wash their hands at a bathroom sink.

"Wash your hands / Wash your hands / DON'T / Touch your face," Fallon, playing acoustic guitar sings twice, before concluding, "If you wash your hands and do not touch your face / then the world will be a better place."

The girls, 6-year-old Winnie and 5-year-old Frances, appear to be delighted at the serenade.

